Newlyweds Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya JV host an intimate party to kin in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS

Niharika Konidella and Chaitanya JV got married in a regal wedding at a palace in Udaipur. After the wedding, the couple headed to Tirupati to get the dharshan and to perform pooja. A couple of days back, they couple arrived at Hyderabad, and it looks like they have occupied a permanent place on the headlines. Now, they have hosted a private part to their kin in Hyderabad. Photos of the party are here for the fans to look at.

In the photos, Niharika was seen in a floral printed kurti and Chaitanya was seen in black hirt with tiger print and a pair of blue denim pants.Their wedding was attended by the top stars of Tollywood including Allu Arjun, his significant other and their kids, Ram Charan and his wife, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej to name a few. Photos of the wedding and pre wedding events were shared online by the stars and their family members.

See the photos here:

In June, Niharika took to her social media space and hinted at her relationship status a few days before announcing that she was with Chaitanya. She first shared a photo of a coffee mug that read Mrs? Niha. Later, she also shared a picture of herself hugging a man whose face was not revealed in the photo. In September, they both got engaged in a grand affair, which was again attended by all the big names of the T town.

