Newlyweds Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya JV twin in first picture after their wedding & it is beyond beautiful

The first picture of newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV is out and it is all about love, togetherness and happily ever after.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur and the photos from the wedding have lit up the internet. Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu and niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. The grand wedding was graced by cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan as well. While the fun-filled photos are the talk of the town, the first picture of the couple is out, and they look incredibly cute. One can see the newlyweds twin in off-white Indian outfits and the picture is beyond beautiful. How stunningly they have coordinated with each other's traditional Indian looks and we are mesmerised as they smiled for the camera.

Meanwhile, the photos of the mega family from the pre-wedding festivities have surfaced on social media and they look every bit royal. From mega cousins posing together to Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi's dance performance, every fun-filled moment from the three-day wedding event has managed to spread love on social media. Pawan Kalyan's presence at the wedding with son Akira was one of the biggest highlights. The star kid took social media by storm with his calm and composed presence at Niharika's pre-wedding ceremony.

Take a look:

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's son Akira's rare public appearance at Niharika Konidela's wedding leaves fans amazed

Meanwhile, Niharika's father and producer Naga Babu got emotional for his daughter as he shared a picture while performing rituals at the wedding. He wrote, "It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again...It feels like the first day of her school...just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×