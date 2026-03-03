Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda meet fans at a special luncheon in Hyderabad; VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have set the internet ablaze. They are the couple of the hour who have been winning hearts with their thoughtful initiatives towards their fans and well-wishers. Despite getting married a couple of days ago, they haven’t taken a day to relax. Instead, they have been out and about meeting their admirers and thanking them for their admiration. Recently, the newlyweds were spotted arriving for lunch with fans in the city. Take a look!

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda step out for lunch

More than Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, their army of fans is rejoicing in their union. A while ago, the Dear Comrade co-stars were spotted out and about in the city for the first time as husband and wife. In a clip, the duo can be seen getting out of their swanky luxury car and heading to a well-decorated eatery to relish lunch. The moment they stepped out, people couldn’t stop admiring them.

Hence, the Virosh decided to pause for a couple of minutes to make sure everyone gets a good picture of them. As a protective husband, Vijay put his arm around his wife and carefully escorted her inside the venue. For the luncheon, the Animal actress got dressed up in a pretty saree. But her bright smile was the best accessory she wore at the event. As for the Arjun Reddy actor, he looked dapper in a blue floral print kurta.

Take a look:

Hours later, they stepped out of the eatery and rushed into their car. But like a sweetheart, Rashmika made sure to wave and smile at the people waiting to get a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Take a look:

After dating for years, the Geetha Govindam co-stars got married in the presence of their near and dear ones in Udaipur. Upon their return, they drove down to Vijay’s ancestral home for the home-entering ceremony followed by a Puja. During their stay in their new home in the village, Vijay pledged to offer a scholarship to the students of 44 government schools in Telangana. The couple is expected to host a star-studded wedding reception on March 4, 2026. On the work front, they will be seen together in Ranabaali.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun poses with Basil Joseph at Allu Sirish and Nayanika's pre-wedding reception, sparks collab rumors