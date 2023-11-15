Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi head to Dehradun for second reception festivities

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's fairy-tale destination wedding on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy, was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends. On November 5, the couple hosted a star-studded reception at the N Convention Center in Hyderabad. The reception was attended by notable personalities from the Telugu film industry and beyond.

The couple was spotted at Hyderabad airport as they prepared to leave for Dehradun for their reception. Reports suggest that Lavanya is excited to host a second reception in Dehradun, where she spent a significant portion of her formative years.

Varun Tej was seen in a stylish black T-shirt, black cargo pants, and red and white sneakers, and completed the look with cool black sunglasses. He was seen also carrying a luggage bag.

Lavanya Tripathi was seen wearing a dark green co-ord dress, and black heels, styling her look with a pair of white sunglasses, and carrying a black and white checked handbag. She was accompanied by Niharika Konidela and Varun Tej's mother, Padmaja Konidela.

Check out the airport photos of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi below

