Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed with flowers at Hyderabad airport post dreamy Italy wedding

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi, the famous star couple of the Telugu film industry, are finally married. The much-in-love couple tied the nuptial knot in an intimate ceremony, held in the picturesque town of Tuscany, Italy, on November 1, 2023, in the presence of their family members and very few close friends.

Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Vaishnav Tej, and Nithiin with their families attended the wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi in Tuscany, Italy.

Newlyweds welcomed with flowers at Hyderabad airport

The newlyweds were welcomed with flowers at the Hyderabad airport on November 4, 2023, after their dreamy Italy wedding. Varun Tej wore a blue T-shirt and a brown bomber jacket, paired with stylish black sunglasses. He was also wearing a broad chain around his neck and carrying a backpack.

Lavanya was glowing in a yellow salwar suit, opting for a no-makeup look. The couple looked radiant, still basking in their post-wedding glow.

Check out the newlywed couple's welcome video and photos below

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding pics

The first photo of the newlyweds was shared on social media by Varun Tej on November 2, 2023. The photo shows the couple posing together, looking adorable and in love. The caption simply read: "My Lav!" with a white heart emoji.

Check out the Instagram post below

More About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding festivities kickstarted with a lavish family dinner in Hyderabad in October 2023. A few days later, the couple, their families, and a few select guests headed to Tuscany, Italy, for the destination wedding. The Tuscany celebrations started with a cocktail party, followed by elaborate Haldi and Mehendi rituals.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi plan to host a grand reception in Hyderabad and Dehradun

Varun Tej and Lavanya plan to host a spectacular wedding reception for their film industry friends and colleagues once they return to Hyderabad following their destination wedding. The grand reception is expected to take place on November 5, 2023. The groom will be wearing a custom-made Manish Malhotra tuxedo, while the bride will be dressed in an electric blue gown.

According to the Hyderabad Times, the second reception will be hosted in Dehradun. Lavanya is excited to host the second reception in Dehradun, where she spent a lot of her formative years.