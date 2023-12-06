Newlyweds Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi explore winter wonderland on London honeymoon; relish ice cream

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi embark on their adventure to explore the winter wonders of London. Lavanya gives fans a glimpse of their vacation through Instagram.

Updated on Dec 06, 2023
(Pc: Lavanya tripathi konidela Instagram)
Newlyweds Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi explore winter wonderland on London honeymoon; relish ice cream (Pc: Lavanya tripathi konidela Instagram)

After tying the knot on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy, followed by receptions in Hyderabad and Dehradun, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are finally enjoying their honeymoon. Having sorted out their busy schedules, the newlyweds embarked on their travel journey, eager for a break from filming.

On December 5, Lavanya Tripathi took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses of their London adventure. A video showcasing the stunning ice sculptures at the Winter Wonderland offered a peek into their honeymoon. Another photo, clicked by Varun Tej, featured him enjoying an ice cream, further enhancing the romantic atmosphere.

Check out the video shared by Lavanya Tripathi on her Instagram below

On December 3, the couple shared a photo on social media, Varun Tej captured their excitement with a simple caption: "Travel On." Dressed casually, the couple was spotted at the airport, clicking pictures. The lovely couple was seen heading for their honeymoon.

Check out the lovely photo of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi below

A fairytale wedding for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding celebrations unfolded like a dream, commencing with a warm family dinner in Hyderabad in October. Soon after, they embarked on a destination wedding journey to Tuscany, Italy, accompanied by their families and close friends.

The festivities began with a vibrant cocktail party, followed by traditional Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. Lavanya, the radiant bride, looked breathtaking in a red Kanjeevaram saree, meticulously adorned with intricate embroidery. 

The silken tissue veil with its bold border added a touch of elegance. Kohled eyes and a sleek bun adorned with fragrant gajras completed her look. Statement temple jewelry, featuring heavy necklaces, bangles, and exquisite headpieces, further accentuated her beauty. 

Varun Tej, the charming groom, complemented his bride in an off-white sherwani with intricate golden embroidery, a matching shawl, and crisp trousers. Following their magical destination wedding on November 1 in Italy, Varun Tej and Lavanya hosted a grand reception for their fellow actors and colleagues upon their return to Hyderabad on November 5, 2023.

Upcoming movies of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej's latest film, the action thriller Gandeevadhari Arjuna, directed by Praveen Sattaru, received mostly positive reviews from critics. The film also starred Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Narain, and others.

Next up, Varun Tej will make his Hindi film debut in the bilingual action film Operation Valentine, directed by Shakti Pratap Singh. Starring alongside Manushi Chhillar, the film is set in the Indian Air Force and is scheduled for release on December 8.

Lavanya Tripathi recently garnered critical acclaim for her performance as a police officer in the crime thriller web series Puli Meka. The series received widespread praise from fans and critics.

ALSO READ: Nani, Mrunal Thakur starrer Hi Nanna’s fifth single out; Hesham Abdul Wahab's soulful vocals stir emotions

Credits: Lavanya tripathi konidela Instagram
