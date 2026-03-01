Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visit Tirumala Tirupathi temple to seek blessings; VIDEO

After remaining quiet about their relationship for years, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, surrounded by their close friends and family. A Telugu Hindu wedding was held at a private location and was followed by Kodava wedding in the evening. The South superstars then took the initiative to do Annadanam in temples across the country on March 1, 2026, to celebrate their union. They will also be sending sweets across the country. Today, the newlyweds were seen visiting the Tirumala Tirupathi in Hyderabad.



Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visit temple in his hometown



The newlywed couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visited Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to seek blessings. One can see how Vijay was seen being protective of his wife, Rashmika, as they were trying to step out of the temple after offering their prayers. They were accompanied by Vijay's younger brother Anand as well. The actors smiled and waved to the fans and shutterbugs. Rashmika was seen wearing a beautiful mehendi green Kanjeevaram saree along with temple jewellery. While on the other hand her husband, Vijay was also seen donning white traditional attire along with a red uparna.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's work front

Rashmika and Vijay are set to be seen in Ranabaali, which will mark as their first film together after their wedding. The first look of their characters, Ranabaali and Jayamma is out. The makers of Ranabaali dropped an intriguing poster unveiling both the lead characters. The producers also gave a surprise to the newly-wedded couple and their fans by releasing the song, Endhayya Saami. The team also revealed that the film will have a grand release worldwide on September 11, 2026. Sharing the update, they posted on social media, “Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. Together, forever. Celebrating their love with this special surprise.”

