Watch newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna walk hand-in-hand at Udaipur airport after wedding

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially made their first-ever couple appearance together, and we’re losing our minds! The two Geetha Govindham stars were spotted at the Udaipur airport on February 27, 2026, a day after their intimate wedding, photos of which broke the internet. The couple walked hand-in-hand after getting out of their car and smiled at the paparazzi. They could not contain their excitement and happiness, grinning from ear to ear, and were soon seen blowing kisses at the cameras in celebration.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s grand entry at Udaipur airport earns cheers

The newly married couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, finally made their way to the Udaipur airport on Friday afternoon, following their two wedding ceremonies, which were held at the Mementos by ITC Hotels in Rajasthan. Deeply rooted in tradition, the couple’s wedding looks have gone viral, and they carried the same madly-in-love aura while making an appearance on February 27.

As soon as they entered the airport, they were greeted with loud congratulatory wishes from the photographers waiting for them. The couple soon walked hand-in-hand towards the lenses and thanked everyone for their support with folded hands. They also blew kisses towards the cameras for their fans and well-wishers who had long been waiting for their marriage.

Check out their first airport looks post marriage below.

Rashmika Mandanna opted for a rich red anarkali dress with gold detailing and matching footwear. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda went for a light blue two-piece co-ord set, beige shoes, and black sunglasses with his signature moustache on display.

The couple had long been rumored to be in a romantic relationship before announcing their wedding plans last Sunday. Their dating phase came to an end with four days of celebrations as well as ceremonies honoring their Telugu and Coorg roots. After heading back home, the duo is slated to hold a grand reception in Hyderabad for their industry colleagues and friends.

