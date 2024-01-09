NEWS: KGF star Yash pays visit to families of fans who lost lives while setting up banner for his birthday
3 of Yash's fans lost their lives in an unfortunate incident. Yash was gracious enough to meet the grieving families. His act was lauded by the netizens.
-
Three of Yash's fans died of electrocution while preparing for their favourite actor's birthday
-
Yash visited the families of fans who lost their lives
-
Fans must not put their lives under threat while celebrating their favourite actor
Yash is one of the biggest names in the Indian Movie Industry, more so after the gargantuan success of KGF: Chapter 2. The actor enjoys an immense fan-following that spans across ages. Yash recently announced his upcoming film Toxic and the announcement video received a thumping response from everyone. When an actor becomes a huge sensation, the fanaticism becomes extreme too.
3 Of Yash's Fans Died In An Unfortunate Incident While Gearing Up For Their Favourite Actor's Birthday
The fans of Yash were gearing up to celebrate their star's 38th birthday (8th January) when an unfortunate incident occured that took three of Yash fans' lives. As per sources, three fans of Yash in Suranagi village, Gadang district died of electrocution while putting up a banner of their favourite actor on the occasion of his birthday. The cut-out apparently hit an electric wire that electrocuted the fans holding it. The death of three young men was something shocking and not at all easy to digest.
Yash Flew Down To Karnataka And Met The Families Who Lost Their Family Members
Yash, being the large-hearted actor that he is, flew down to Karnataka from his shoot and met the grieving families who lost their family members. It is a giant gesture considering that Yash doesn't know the men or their families, personally. The death of the three individuals is something that will haunt the families for the rest of their lives, but the KGF actor meeting them will give them some strength and most importantly some solace. The gesture also shows that Yash doesn't take his fans and admirers for granted.
Fans Of All Actors Must Carefully Celebrate Their Favourite Stars
The fans of other actors should take a learning from this unfortunate incident. They must not engage in activities that can hurt them or practically take their lives. They have families to look after and any wrong step can change things only for the worse. It isn't the first time that fans have hurt themselves or died celebrating their star and one can only hope that it is the last time that this happens.
Pinkvilla appeals to fans, not to engage in activities that put their lives under threat. Stars don't endorse fanaticism that can practically ruin lives.
ALSO READ: KGF star Yash's three fans die of electrocution while prepping for his birthday
Star
Dan Levy
The Emmy-winning actor Den Levi said in a recent interview that although he was first nervous about his new cooking show, it ultimately restored his faith in people. At least ten chefs will be featured in the eight-episode unscripted series, sharing their recipes and personal experiences with the audience. Further, con...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more