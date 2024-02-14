News: KGF star Yash won't be essaying Hanuman in Prasanth Varma's upcoming film 'Jai Hanuman'

Yash, best known for his role of Rocky Bhai in the blockbuster film franchise KGF, very recently announced his next film Toxic, over a year and a half after the gigantic success of the second chapter of KGF which grossed over Rs 1100 crores at the worldwide box office. There were rumours of the rocking star essaying the role of Hanuman in Prasanth Varma's next directorial Jai Hanuman starring Teja Sajja but a source from Yash's team has denied the same.

Yash Will Not Be Part Of Prasanth Varma's Next Film Jai Hanuman

On the rumors of Yash playing the role of Hanuman in Jai Hanuman, a reliable source from his team confirmed, “There is no truth to the reports. He is not considering any such role. Yash puts a lot of time and consideration into each film he chooses to do, and right now, he is completely consumed with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.”

Yash Is Fully Focused On Toxic And Has Taken The Onus Of Co-Producing The Film As Well

Toxic is a film that Yash signed after much contemplation. He is known for being closely involved in multiple aspects of his films and has been a creative producer for all his films since 2014. Toxic will be the first film to be released under his banner Monster Mind Creations along with KVN Productions. The film is directed by Geethu Mohandas and is one of the most anticipated movies in India currently. It is gearing up for an April 2025 release and a few units of the film will be shared through 2024.

Yash Is Flooded With Movie Offers From Different Industries

Jai Hanuman is not the only film that Yash was rumoured to be a part of. Apart from that film, he was also said to be a part of the magnum opus, Ramayana, that is to be directed by Nitesh Tiwari. If this isn't all, there was also a speculation of him collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan on a film, provided a script that does justice to both the actors comes their way.

As things stand, Yash is flooded with offers from every movie industry and it is for the actor to decide what he works on next, after Toxic. How excited are you for Yash's upcoming films?

