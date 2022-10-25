Newswrap, October 25: Kantara controversy, Yogi Babu welcomes girl, Mohanlal-Lijo Pellissery's film

Apart from all the adorable Diwali pictures of South celebs with their families, quite a few interesting headlines made way on October 25th. From Mohanlal announcing his next to Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film Kantara hitting a roadblock, many interesting news made headlines today. Keeping you up to date with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major headlines of the day, so let's take a look. Mohanlal next with Lijo Jose Pellissery

Mohanlal, with 4 movies in the pipeline, announced his next with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The actor took to Twitter and shared a few pics with the director as he expressed his excitement to collaborate with Lijo. Mohanlal shared the news with fans of his next as he wrote, "I'm delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films."

MS Dhoni launches his production house Legendary Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has turned producer as he launched his production house, Dhoni Entertainment, on the occasion of Diwali. He is set to foray into the Tamil industry and bankroll his first film. It is touted to be a family entertainer. Conceptualized by his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who is also managing director of Dhoni Entertainments, the yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani.

Shamna Kasim aka Poorna ties the knot South beauty Shamna Kasim, who is also known as Poorna, recently got married to her businessman beau Shanid Asif Ali in a close-knit wedding ceremony. The actress took to her Instagram and posted sneak peeks from the dreamy wedding ceremony in Dubai.

Yogi Babu blessed with a baby girl Actor and comedian Yogi Babu has become a father for the second time. He recently welcomed a baby girl with his better half Manju Bhargavi. For the unaware, Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi, a doctor, in ​​2020. The couple already has a one-and-a-half-year-old son named Veshagan.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara accused of plagiarism Rishab Shetty's Kantara has hit a roadblock as a famous music band from Kerala, Thaikudam Bridge accused the movie of plagiarism. The music band mentioned that 'Varaha Roopam' song from the film is a copy of their song, Navarasam. On Monday, Thaikudam Bridge took to Instagram and shared that they will be taking legal action against the makers.

Puri Jagannadh and Liger distributors viral leaked phone call With Vijay Deverakonda's Liger failure, the team is bearing losses. Now, a leaked phone conversation between director Puri Jagannadh and Liger's distributors has surfaced on Twitter. The Liger's distributors allegedly threatened to protest against director Puri Jagannadh for not returning their money outside his house. An audio of Puri Jagannadh retorting back to distributors for blackmailing him has been circulating like wildfire on social media platforms.