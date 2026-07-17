Newton’s 3rd Law Release Date: Sumanth starrer thriller film to hit the theaters in July? Find out

Newton’s 3rd Law, starring Sumanth in the lead role, is an upcoming thriller that has been generating buzz. The makers have now locked its release date, with the film set to hit the big screens on July 31, 2026.

Newton’s 3rd Law Release Date

The official confirmation of the film's release date was shared by the makers on social media. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “The reaction begins sooner than expected. Newton's 3rd Law is now arriving in cinemas on July 31!!! Get ready for the Thriller Of The Year.”

Here’s the post:

Newton's 3rd Law follows a gripping crime drama centered on a mysterious dual murder case linked to an enigmatic agent of karma. Drawing inspiration from Newton's third law, every action has an equal and opposite reaction, the story uses the scientific principle as a metaphor for human actions and their inevitable consequences.

As the narrative shifts between the present and the late 1990s, a diary becomes the key to unraveling long-buried secrets. Along the way, three interconnected lives are drawn together by a single life-altering event, setting off a dark cycle of revenge and reckoning.

Alongside Sumanth, the film features Jagapathi Babu , Ravi Varma, Neha Pathan, Karthik Rathnam, Shelly Kumar, Goutham Panditi, Harini Rao, Rupesh Marrapu, and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Rajesh Karna, the film has music and background score composed by Sinjith Yerramilli. The editing and cinematography are handled by Anil Pasala and Veda Vyas Gottipati, respectively.

Sumanth’s work front

Sumanth was last seen in the lead role in Anaganaga . The film follows Vyas, a school teacher whose storytelling-based teaching methods clash with the exam-focused approach of the corporate school where he works. After losing his job, he starts a school for struggling students to prove that education is about more than grades.

As he faces financial challenges and resistance from his wife, Bhagi, Vyas remains committed to his philosophy, transforming his students' lives while strengthening his bond with his son, Ram.

Apart from Sumanth , the film also stars Kajal Choudhary, Viharsh, Srinivas Avasarala, Anu Hasan, Rakesh Rachakonda, BVS Ravi, and others in key roles.

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