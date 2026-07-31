Newton’s 3rd Law Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Sumanth’s thriller drama

Newton’s 3rd Law, starring Sumanth in the lead role, was released in theatres on July 31, 2026. Directed by Rajesh Karna, the Telugu family thriller drama has drawn early reactions from audiences. Here's a look at what viewers are saying on social media.

Newton’s 3rd Law Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user said that Newton’s 3rd Law was worth watching in theatres and remained engaging from start to finish. According to the user, the film featured a well-written screenplay, effective mind games, gripping suspense, and a thrilling final 20 minutes. The user also noted that the post-climax sequence made the opening scenes fall into place effectively.

Another user wrote that they had just watched Newton’s 3rd Law and found its twists and turns impressive. The user praised the film's smart screenplay, engaging narrative, and climax, saying it offered a fresh perspective. They also encouraged others not to miss its thrilling moments.

A third netizen commented that Newton’s 3rd Law was a gripping thriller that kept viewers engaged from the opening scene until the end. The user appreciated its well-executed twists and turns, smart screenplay, and climax, which they felt added a new dimension to the story.

Another netizen described Newton’s 3rd Law as one of the best thrillers in recent times. The user said the film remained consistently engaging, praised Sumanth's performance, and highlighted its impressive twists and turns.

Here are the reactions:

Newton’s 3rd Law follows a mysterious case that is connected to an enigmatic figure. Inspired by Newton's third law of motion, the film uses the concept that every action has an equal and opposite reaction as a metaphor for human choices and their consequences.

The story moves between the present day and the late 1990s, with a diary serving as the key to uncovering long-hidden secrets. As the mystery unfolds, three interconnected lives converge at a pivotal event that shapes the narrative's course.

Alongside Sumanth, the film features Jagapathi Babu , Ravi Varma, Neha Pathan, Karthik Rathnam, Shelly Kumar, Goutham Panditi, Harini Rao, Rupesh Marrapu, and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Rajesh Karna, the film features music and a background score composed by Sinjith Yerramilli. The cinematography is by Veda Vyas Gottipati, while the editing is handled by Anil Pasala.

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