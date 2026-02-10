Nick Jonas shares first reaction to Priyanka Chopra starrer Varanasi with Mahesh Babu, calls Rajamouli’s next big film

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have proved that they’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders. The celebrities never end a conversation without talking admirably about their partner. In a recent interview, Nick spoke about his wife’s upcoming South Indian film, Varanasi. Calling the movie “incredible”, he stated that it’s going to be S.S. Rajamouli’s next big movie after RRR. Read on!

Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming film Varanasi

No matter how busy Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are with their work commitments, they always make sure to cheer the loudest for their partner. During his appearance on the Zach Sang Show, the international singing sensation spoke about PeeCee’s upcoming film, Varanasi.

Nick divulged, “Priyanka has been shooting one (movie) for 14 months, on and off. It’s a South Indian film with S.S. Rajamouli, who directed RRR, his last movie. This is his next big film; it’s going to be incredible.” Nick said so while expressing his admiration for Indian cinema, stating that there are many great projects on the horizon.

In the same interview, Nick also heaped praise on Indian music. “There’s so much great music in India and Indian cinema,” he expressed, adding that sometimes there are item song which make people dance and turn the film into a celebration. The singer-actor was quick to state that he loves big families and is in awe of Indian weddings, traditions, and holidays.

Apparently, some of his favorite traditions and holidays are Indian traditions and holidays. Having said that, they revealed they’re raising their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to have Hindu values and the understanding of karma.

Nick Jonas shares his admiration for Indian music

In the same interview, the Sunday Best singer expressed that the melodies in Indian songs are incredible. Sharing what he learned from Hindi music, the Hollywood star stated that oftentimes, the actors are lip-syncing to the singer’s voice. But some composers specialize in making the song sound like big, exciting hits, but they work well cinematically. “That’s something so inspiring to me,” he expressed.

Talking about PeeCee’s Varanasi, the upcoming movie marks Chopra’s return to Indian cinema. S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus also stars superstar Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Reports suggest that she will be seen playing Mandakini in the film expected to hit cinemas in April 2027.

