Nidhhi Agerwal and her most talked about link ups

The film industry is not all about glamour and glitz. With stardom comes controversies and rumours as well. Nidhhi Agerwal, who made a promising debut with Tiger Shroff's Hindi film Munna Michael, paved a way for herself in the South industry with successful films in her kitty. Nidhhi was caught in the nutshell of rumours in the initial days of her debut itself with her first co-star Tiger Shroff. After that, the actress forayed into Telugu and next Tamil by acting opposite Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Ram Pothineni, Jayam Ravi, Silambarasan TR, and others.

Well, as they say, films and cricket are interlinked always, as celebs are always linked with cricketers. Nidhhi Agerwal was also rumoured to be dating KL Rahul, who is currently dating Athiya Shetty. However, soon, it was known that the rumour was just an empty vessel making noise. Now yet again, Nidhhi is in the limelight for wedding rumours with Tamil actor Silambarasan TR.

On that note, take a look at the times when Nidhhi Agerwal caught the headlines with her link-up rumours.

Tiger Shroff

Nidhhi Agerwal's debut movie with Tiger Shroff Munna Michael made quite a buzz in 2017 and soon, the reports of the lead actors dating was all over the news. There have been reports suggesting that Tiger’s proximity with Nidhhi has created problems between him and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. However, Nidhhi refutes all these reports as baseless rumours.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, addressing these rumour, she said, "These were just speculations. I do like Tiger a lot for the fact that he has a golden heart and I am lucky in a way that I got a friend in him. I knew no one in Mumbai and he is the first one I got to know in the city. I am grateful to him for helping me that much as it's my first film. Tiger and I were made to sign a no-dating clause and then also the rumours came up."

KL Rahul

Nidhhi and Rahul's rumours began after they were spotted for a dinner date in Mumbai. The pictures of the duo were all over the internet. Soon the dating rumours began, however, the actress cleared the air in an interview saying, "We have known each other since our teenage years before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, but we have known each other for long."

Later in an interview on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, KL Rahul refuted all such rumours. "It was really blown out of proportion. I have only met her once."

Silambarasan TR

The new buzzing topic in the South world is Nidhhi Agerwal and Simbu's wedding rumours. Gossip mills are churning that Silambarasan TR and Nidhhi Agerwal are all set to get married very soon. Rumours also state that Simbu may also announce the details about his wedding to fans and well-wishers very soon.

Reportedly, Simbu and Nidhhi have been living together for quite a while and are now planning to finally solemnize their relationship. However, nothing is officially confirmed as neither Simbu nor Nidhhi have reacted to the rumours. But a source close to Nidhhi stated to Pinkvilla that 'it is just a mere rumour'. Well, now, one must wait and watch if these rumours will turn out to be true or not.

