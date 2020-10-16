Nidhhi Agerwal or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who carried off Fendi logo print jacket in style?

Nidhhi Agerwal styled her pretty green dress with Fendi jacket and LV bag that is worth approx Rs 4 Lakh.

South and Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, October 16. The actress was spotted in her best stylish and comfy look. However, what caught our eyes at was the trendy printed jacket by Fendi and the crossbody Louis Vuitton bag that are worth lakhs. Nidhhi styled her pretty green dress with Fendi jacket and LV bag that is worth total Rs 4 Lakhs approx. Interestingly, Jonas was spotted carrying the similar printed bomber jacket by the same brand.

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed off her impeccable street style as she was spotted in New York City with hubby Nick Jonas. The Bollywood beauty, who is known for keeping minimal and classy, was spotted carrying her Fendi logo printed jacket for her travels. The stunner completed her look with a black beanie and a pair of boots.

Check it out below:

The whopping one lakh jacket is quite in the trend and clearly, it is a favourite piece of many. Who according to you carried off the jacket in style? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Nidhhi has signed a film with Silambarasan. The untitled movie is said to be an action-thriller, to be helmed by Suseenthiran.

Also Read: Annapurna Studios Fire Accident: Nagarjuna Akkineni clears the air; Says 'Everything is absolutely fine'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×