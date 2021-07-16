Nidhhi Agerwal REACTS to sleazy pictures circulating on social media: ‘Let the cheap thrills not be cheap’

Nidhhi Agerwal took Instagram and penned a long note about sleazy pictures circulating on social media.

Being an actress in the filmy world is not just glam and luxurious as it looks. The women especially have to fight through many basic things to stand still in the industry. actresses often bear the brunt of misogynistic trolls circulating sleazy pictures of them. It seems like Nidhhi Agerwal is going through the same and is uncomfortable with certain pictures of her doing rounds on social media.

Nidhhi Agerwal took to Instagram and opened up on how she feels about it, urging people not to circulate such pictures. Although it’s unknown what particular picture the actress is referring to, she penned a note, which says, “Very often I see this picture of me being circulated that really has no need to be circulated. Anybody with a conscience would not post and share such pictures. It’s unwanted and unnecessary. Let the cheap thrills not be cheap. Love Nidhhi Agerwal.” Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in the Telugu film industry. The actress charms her fans with her onscreen aura and glamorous looks. She is known for acting opposite top stars in movies like Bhoomi, Savyasachi, iSmart Shankar, Mr. Majnu and many others. For her next, Nidhhi is playing the leading lady of Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, opposite Pawan Kalyan. Apart from this venture, she is also working on an untitled Tamil project under the direction of Magizh Thirumeni and Sriram Adittya’s film which is yet to be titled.

Credits :Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram

