Nidhhi Agerwal sets up a Covid Relief website called Distribute Love

Actress Niddhi Agerwal is set to launch an organisation called Distribute Love, which will be a one-stop destination for all requirements that are Covid-related.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: May 26, 2021 02:15 pm
The actress, says she has put together a team to look into every request that comes through the website of the initiative.

"I am starting a charitable organisation. It's called Distribute Love. It's a website where people can put in their requests, and I can provide them whatever help is possible. It could be basic necessities, medication, or whatever they might need," she told IANS.

"This is especially for Covid. I have a team that is working with me, and we will be able to arrange things. Once we start rolling, we will look at the requests and decide how we want to take things further," said the actress, who made her debut in the 2017 Bollywood film "Munna Michael" and has since then worked in Tamil and Telugu films.

Also read| Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan reacts to rumours about his ill health; Releases a video message

 

Credits :IANS

