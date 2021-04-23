Nidhhi Agerwal is soaring the temperature with her latest PHOTOS in a deep neck satin dress and shell hoops

Nidhhi Agerwal, who was last seen in Eeswaran with Silambarasan TR, will be sharing the screen space with Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming film PSPK 27.

Niddhi Aggerwal is one of the popular actors in the South entertainment industry. Recently, her fans even erected a temple for her with an idol of her in it. They performed milk ‘abhishek’ on the idol too. However, she urged her fans to use the ‘temple’ for good causes and use it as a shelter and to provide help for those in need. Now, she has hit the headlines with her latest photos from a shoot and made her fans go gaga.

In the photos, Nidhhi can be seen in a deep neck satin dress and it goes without saying she looks absolutely stunning. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nidhhi Aggerwal will be next seen sharing the screen space with none other than the Power Star himself. Tentatively titled PSPK 27, the Pawan Kalyan starrer is directed by Krish and it is touted to be a period drama. Photos of Nidhhi from the sets of film surfaced online a few months back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

It is expected that more updates about the film will be announced by the makers soon. She was last seen with Kollywood’s Little Superstar Silambarasan TR aka STR. Titled Eeswaran, the rural drama was helmed by director Suseenthiran and it was a Pongal release. The film had Bharathiraja in a key supporting role. Nidhhi also made the headlines when the film’s director made her say ‘Simbu mama I love you’ during the audio launch of the film. However, Nidhhi and the director clarified the incident saying that he did not force her to do anything, but it was only a part of the promotion.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×