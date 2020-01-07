Nidhhi Agerwal welcomes the new year by gifting herself a luxury car; Watch

Nidhhi Agerwal, who was last seen in iSmart Shankar, has gifted herself a new and swanky car. She posted a video as well. Read on to know more.

Nidhhi Agerwal, who was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's blockbuster iSmart Shankar, welcomed the new year and decade by gifting herself a new and swanky car. She took to her Instagram to share a video of herself in the new car and captioned the same as, "Hello beauty welcoming this decade with all things wonderful #grateful #porsche #2020." Interestingly, iSmart Shankar's Puri Jagannadh, Charmee Kaur and Nabha Natesh also recently bought luxurious cars.

Speaking of the actress, while she marked her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael, she made her Telugu debut with Savyasachi opposite Naga Chaitanya. She is all set to mark her Kollywood debut opposite Jayam Ravi in Bhoomi. On the work front, Agerwal is currently gearing up for her next untitled film opposite Ashok Galla, the son of Jay Galla in Sriram Aditya’s romantic entertainer. Many do not know that Ashok's Mahesh Babu's nephew.

The actress recently opened up on working on New Year. She said, "I'm going to be shooting this New Year, and it will be a working day for me. I always prefer to work on every New Year and even on my birthday," She added how she wishes to focus on self-love in 2020 and will work closely with 2 charity organizations. She was in the news when Agerwal opened up about her relationship status with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. She said, "I know him, and we are good friends and we never even went out together."

Check out the video right below.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More