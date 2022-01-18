Nidhhi Agerwal's latest look is a disaster and may hurt your eyes; PHOTOS

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal was recently papped in Hyderabad, where she was seen greeting the paps and posed for them. Now, what is worth mentioning here is that the actress wore a grey tracksuit with a crop top. The look was completed with big silver ear loops. All we can say about this look is that it is not the best effort by the star. The look is a disaster from head to toe.

Being in public life, celebrities often face several opinions on every aspect of their life. Recently, the actress was asked about how she deals with the things written about her personal life, to which she replied, "Things are written about you all the time. Some things are true, some are not. As long as your parents know what is real and what is not is what is most important. As far as people saying things, it's kind of like high school drama. It's the same stuff, but on a bigger scale. Eventually, your work speaks above everything else. Am waiting for it to happen."