'Night to remember': Chiranjeevi shares video of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s pre-wedding party

Chiranjeevi shares video of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s pre-wedding party; calls it a night to remember
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples at the moment. The soon-to-be-married couple are known to give little sneak peeks into their relationship. But this time, it was Varun’s uncle, Chiranjeevi who gave us a sneak peek of the couple’s pre-wedding party.

Chiranjeevi hosts a pre-wedding party for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

With the wedding date fast approaching, the festive spirit in the Konidela household is at a peak right now. Megastar Chiranjeevi had even hosted a pre-wedding party for his nephew Varun Tej and fiancee Lavanya Tripathi. The Bhola Shankar actor took to social media to share a video of the event, with the caption: 

“An evening to remember.. Pre wedding celebrations of @varunkonidela7 and @itsmelavanya”

Check out the post below:

