Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda heading for divorce?

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are reportedly heading for divorce. According to media reports, all's not well between Chaitanya JV and Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika and the two have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chaitanya has also apparently deleted all the pictures of him with Niharika, including their wedding.

Not just Chaitanya, Niharika too has deleted all the wedding photos with Chaitanya, Neither Niharika nor Chaitanya has reacted to the rumours of them heading for a divorce. Reports suggest Chaitanya JV might make an official announcement about their relationship status soon. The speculations about their troubled marriage have been doing the rounds for a few months.

To recall, in March 2022, Niharika, daughter of actor and producer Naga Babu, had deactivated her Instagram and left fans curious. Niharika, sister of Varun Tej and cousin of Ram Charan, tied the knot with Chaitanya JV in 2021. It was a dreamy and lavish wedding in Udaipur attended by Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and others.

For the unversed, it is a love-turned-arranged marriage. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. They had been dating for almost 5 years before tying the knot in 2021.

On the work front, Niharika was last seen in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film was directed by Surendar Reddy. She is currently busy with the production of her upcoming films.

