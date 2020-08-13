  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV get engaged; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan & more attend ceremony

The engagement ceremony was attended by superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and family members of the couple. The bride to be Niharika Konidela wore a stunning purple coloured traditional outfit.
48748 reads Mumbai
ram charan,Chiranjeevi,Niharika Konidela,South,Chaitanya JVNiharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV get engaged; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan & more attend ceremony

Actor Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela got engaged to Chaitanya JV. There was a strong buzz in the film industry that Niharika Konidela was getting engaged today. The engagement ceremony was attended by superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and family members. The bride to be Niharika Konidela wore a stunning purple coloured traditional outfit. The groom to be Chaitanya JV also looked very dapper in his outfit matching the colour with his bride to be, Niharika. The couple had reportedly framed a nickname for them, which is NisChay.

The fans and followers of actress when Niharika Konidela was hinting on social media that she's in a relationship with Chaitanya JV. The future groom, Chaitanya JV is the son of J Prabhakar Rao, who is the Inspector General of Police of Guntur. The couple reportedly is having an arranged marriage. The actress reportedly had shared the news that she will get engaged in August and get married next year in the month of February. Niharika Konidela had shared many adorable photos alongside Chaitanya JV on her Instagram account.

Check out the photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And this happened!! My baby sis gets engaged! Welcome to the family bava @chaitanya_jv !!! @niharikakonidela

A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7) on

Now, actor Varun Tej also shared a sweet post on his Instagram account for his sister's engagement ceremony. The actor wrote, "And this happened!! My baby sis gets engaged! Welcome to the family bava @chaitanya_jv!!! @niharikakonidela." The fans and followers of the actress shared warm wishes for the couple on their engagement. 

(ALSO READ: Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV to get engaged today?)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement