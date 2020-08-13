Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV get engaged; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan & more attend ceremony

The engagement ceremony was attended by superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and family members of the couple. The bride to be Niharika Konidela wore a stunning purple coloured traditional outfit.

Actor Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela got engaged to Chaitanya JV. There was a strong buzz in the film industry that Niharika Konidela was getting engaged today. The engagement ceremony was attended by superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and family members. The bride to be Niharika Konidela wore a stunning purple coloured traditional outfit. The groom to be Chaitanya JV also looked very dapper in his outfit matching the colour with his bride to be, Niharika. The couple had reportedly framed a nickname for them, which is NisChay.

The fans and followers of actress when Niharika Konidela was hinting on social media that she's in a relationship with Chaitanya JV. The future groom, Chaitanya JV is the son of J Prabhakar Rao, who is the Inspector General of Police of Guntur. The couple reportedly is having an arranged marriage. The actress reportedly had shared the news that she will get engaged in August and get married next year in the month of February. Niharika Konidela had shared many adorable photos alongside Chaitanya JV on her Instagram account.

Now, actor Varun Tej also shared a sweet post on his Instagram account for his sister's engagement ceremony. The actor wrote, "And this happened!! My baby sis gets engaged! Welcome to the family bava @chaitanya_jv!!! @niharikakonidela." The fans and followers of the actress shared warm wishes for the couple on their engagement.

