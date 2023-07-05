Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV officially divorced; Actress shares statement

Chiranjeevi's niece and Varun Tej's sister, Niharika Konidela, has officially announced her divorce from her husband Chaitanya JV. She shared a statement on her Instagram handle and shared that they have decided to part ways after 2 years of marriage. The actress urged kindness and sensitivity as they move on in life.

The news about their divorce finalized at family court surfaced on social media yesterday night itself. The duo mutually applied for divorce a few months ago and the court granted it officially. And today, the mega actress made the official announcement. While there is no clarity on the reason behind their split, it is said that irrevocable differences could be one of the reasons for their divorce.

It is also claimed that Chaitanya filed for divorce first. The divorce documents surfaced on the Internet and showed Chaitanya as a petitioner. He allegedly filed for the divorce less than a month ago at the Kukatpally Family Court in Hyderabad.

Niharika Konidela shares a statement as she officially gets divorced Chaitanya JV

Niharika and Chaitanya's separation

The news of Niharika and Chaitanya's separation began in March. It all started both deleted photos from social media and also unfollowed each other on Instagram. The duo deleted all their wedding and vacation photos from social media handles. Chaitanya also didn't attend mega family events including Varun Tej's engagement with Lavanya Tripathi and Ram Charan, Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara's cradle ceremony.

For the unversed, Naga Babu's daughter Niharika tied the knot to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in December. It was a destination wedding in Jaipur, attended by the entire mega family. It was a love cum arranged marriage. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, and the entire Mega and Allu family attended the grand wedding that took place for almost a week.

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda works in the corporate sector and is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao.



Meanwhile, Chaitanya is trying to be back in life as he recently spent 10 days at a mediation center. He is reportedly healing from everything happening in his personal life. Niharika, on the other hand, has gotten busy with acting and producing.

ALSO READ: Niharika Konidela's estranged husband Chaitanya JV visits meditation center amid divorce news