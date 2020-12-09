Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV tie knot in Udaipur; Naga Babu pens an emotional note for his daughter

Nagendra Babu also took to Instagram and shared a picture of him with his daughter Niharika Konidela alongside a beautiful note.

Film producer and daughter of Nagendra Babu, Niharika Konidela ties the knot with her fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagedda in Udaipur today, December 9. The couple got married today in a traditional South Indian wedding and a few photos of them from the ceremony have surfaced on social media. For the pre-wedding ritual, Niharika picked a red zari work traditional saree with contrast green blouse. She accessorised her outfit with traditional gold jewellery and a maang tikka.

Later, Niharika changed into an all-golden zari saree. She looked gorgeous and made for a perfect beautiful bride. Chaitanya JV, on the other hand, opted for a golden sherwani. Nagendra Babu took to Instagram and shared a picture of him with his daughter alongside a beautiful note. He wrote, "It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again...It feels like the first day of her school...just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay."

Check out photos below:

From her pool party, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies, the photos from Niharika Konidela's pre-wedding festivities have managed to light up the internet. The photos of the mega family posing together have taken social media by storm. Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu and others posed for an epic picture-perfect moment at the Mehendi ceremony yesterday.

Credits :Instagram

