Niharika Konidela is a bundle of joy in THESE photos from her pre wedding ceremony

Niharika Konidela took to her Instagram space and shared photos from her pre wedding ceremony.

A couple of months back, Tollywood actor Varun Tej’s sister Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda got engaged in a private yet grand ceremony, which was attended by the big names of Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, etc. Now, Niharika has shared some photos from her pre-wedding ceremony and she can be seen grinning ear to ear. A photo of her wedding invitation got leaked online a couple of days back, in which the wedding date was given as December 9.

In June, Niharika took to her social media space and teased her fans and followers for a few days before announcing that she was with Chaitanya. She first shared a photo of a coffee mug that read Mrs? Niha. Later, she also shared a picture of herself hugging a man whose face was not revealed in the photo. Then, Niharika shared some super-cute pictures with her fiancé. While sharing these photos, the couple even created a nickname for them as NihChay.

See her photos here:

Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s post pack up PHOTO will make you fall in love with him all over again; Take a look

Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. The union is an arranged one. When Niharika made the announcement, it was speculated that she will get engaged in August and tie the knot later this year or in February next year. Recently, photos of the adorable couple celebrating Chaitanya's 30th birthday were shared online. On the work front, Niharika has worked in Happy Wedding, Suryakantham and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She has in her kitty a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Ashok Selvan.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×