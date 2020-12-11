Niharika Konidela cannot take her eyes off Chaitanya JV at their wedding reception; See PHOTOS

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got married in the presence of their family members on December 9 in Udaipur. Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures from their reception.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya took the sacred vows on December 9 and are now officially man and wife. The grand wedding affair has been making headlines since the beginning. For the unversed, the pre-wedding festivities earlier kick-started in Hyderabad post which the mega family jetted off to Udaipur for the main events. There is no denying that the bride and the groom looked remarkable and lovely together amid the functions. They surely are made for each other and the pictures prove the same.

And now, we have got hold of the pictures of Niharika and Chaitanya from their lavish wedding reception. One cannot take their eyes off the newlyweds as they twin in outfits of the same colour. There is one picture in which both of them cannot take their eyes off each other while posing for the pictures. And there is another one in which the South diva just cannot stop looking lovingly at her hubby dearest.

Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, the couple’s wedding reception has been held in Hyderabad. The actress wears a heavily embroidered Manish Malhotra lehenga which is of mint green shade. She opts for a matching Kundan necklace set that includes the stunning earrings. Niharika opted for a dewy finish but minimal makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes and a cranberry red lip colour. Moreover, the highlighted eyes and that extra touch of blush on the cheeks further added to her beauty. Apart from that, Chaitanya JV also looks regal in an embellished white sherwani.

Also Read: Niharika Konidela's husband Chaitanya JV kisses her on the forehead as they begin marital journey; See Photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×