Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya JV dance to Varun Dhawan's song Palat at their Sangeet night; WATCH

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV will get married in Udaipur on December 9, 2020. Meanwhile, check out a video from their Sangeet ceremony.

Niharika Konidela is all set to begin a new phase of her life as she will be tying the nuptial knot with Chaitanya jv on December 9. The wedding is happening in Udaipur but the pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started in Hyderabad from Sunday. The internet is abuzz with multiple pictures and videos as the entire family is taking part in the celebrations. We could not stop gushing over the actress when she donned her mom’s engagement saree for one occasion.

A few hours ago, Niharika’s pictures from her Sangeet ceremony went viral and we just can’t take our eyes off her there! In the midst of all this, we have come across a video that is worth a glimpse. One can see Naga Babu’s daughter and her to-be husband Chaitanya grooving to the beats of the song ‘Palat’ from ’s movie Main Tera Hero. Their expressions steal the show here and the way in which they look at each other while dancing screams nothing but love!

Check out the video below:

The actress looks stunning in a Prussian blue cutout gown teamed up with matching accessories which she decks up in for her Sangeet night. Meanwhile, Chaitanya JV also looks suave in an embellished white sherwani. Now, we are eagerly waiting for the couple’s pictures and videos from the day of their wedding which is just a few hours away. The two lovebirds have already kept their fans engaged by sharing beautiful moments from the festivities on their respective timelines.

