Niharika Konidela channels her inner Alia Bhatt as Gangubai for a costume party and nails it; PICS
Allu Arjun's wife Sneha, sister Sushmitha and others have heaped praises on Niharika Konidela's Gangu look
Actress Niharika Konidela, the younger daughter of actor-producer Naga Babu and niece of megastar Chiranjeevi, is a social media butterfly. She often treats fans with fun stuff and grabs thousands of likes and comments. Today, she has managed to grab the attention with her latest post, where she channelled her inner Alia Bhatt as Gangu from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Niharika Konidela dressed up as Alia Bhatt's latest popular character Gangu Bhai from the blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi for a costume party. She shared a series of pics in and as Gangu and we must she totally nailed it. From white saree to big bindi, Niharika replicated Alia Bhatt's Gangu quite well. This post is currently going viral on social media. Even her mega family, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha, sister Sushmitha and others have commented on the post.
Sharing the pics and video on Instagram, Niharika wrote, "Channelling Gangu. And if you don’t know already, I LOVE costumes parties. P.s. please ignore the monkeys behind me in the last video."In the video, one can also see her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Niharika tied the knot with Chaitanya JV in 2021 in a dreamy and lavish wedding in Udaipur. The wedding was a star-studded affair with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and others in attendance.
Also Read: Wayback Wednesday: When Chiranjeevi was filled with joy watching his granddaughter dance to his favourite song
Apart from being a Telugu actress, she is also a television host. She made her film debut in Oka Manasu in 2016.
Meanwhile, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The film features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected mafia dons from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film also earned positive reviews from critics.