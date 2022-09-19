Niharika Konidela channels her inner Alia Bhatt as Gangubai for a costume party and nails it; PICS

Actress Niharika Konidela, the younger daughter of actor-producer Naga Babu and niece of megastar Chiranjeevi, is a social media butterfly. She often treats fans with fun stuff and grabs thousands of likes and comments. Today, she has managed to grab the attention with her latest post, where she channelled her inner Alia Bhatt as Gangu from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Niharika Konidela dressed up as Alia Bhatt's latest popular character Gangu Bhai from the blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi for a costume party. She shared a series of pics in and as Gangu and we must she totally nailed it. From white saree to big bindi, Niharika replicated Alia Bhatt's Gangu quite well. This post is currently going viral on social media. Even her mega family, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha, sister Sushmitha and others have commented on the post.