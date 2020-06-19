Niharika Konidela kissing her fiance Chaitanya in their romantic first photoshoot picture is all things love

Chaitanya shared a romantic picture that sees Niharika Konidela kissing him and it is all things cute. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao.

Chiranjeevi's niece and actor-producer Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela has finally found the love of her life. The young actress has filled our social media space with her lovey-dovey photoshoot pictures with fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. After sharing a cute picture with her partner yesterday, Niharika has now revealed the face of her mystery man. Sharing a couple of pictures with her partner, Niharika wrote, "Mine," along with a heart emoticon. Chaitanya also shared a romantic picture that sees Niharika kissing him and it is all things cute. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao.

As earlier we reported, it is an arranged marriage set by Naga Babu. The couple met each other through their parents. After meeting a couple of times and knowing each other's likes and dislikes, they said 'yes' to getting married. Chaitanya is a very simple man and is a Business Strategist at an MNC in Guntur. The families of the couple are still figuring out the perfect date for their engagement and marriage. J Prabhakar Rao, Chaitanya's father in conversation to Times Of India said, "All I can say is that we are looking at muhurthams and if we find a good date, the wedding could take place this year as well. I will let them (Niharika’s family) make the details official as they have planned to do it in an elaborate manner."

Niharika is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan's niece. Varun Tej is her real brother and Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are cousins.

The young actress has acted in films like ‘Oka Manasu’, ‘Suryakantam’, and ‘Happy Wedding.

