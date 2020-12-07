Niharika Konidela looks ravishing in a blue cutout gown by Shantanu & Nikhil on her Sangeet night; See PHOTOS

The pre-wedding festivities for Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's D-day have already begun. Meanwhile, take a look at her stunning pictures from the Sangeet ceremony.

It’s time for us to witness another grand marriage in the showbiz industry this year. Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot with Chaitanya JV on December 9, 2020. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and we have been keeping a tab on them, thanks to social media. Although the main ceremony will take place in Udaipur, the other festivities have already kick-started in Hyderabad. We were left mesmerized as Naga Babu’s daughter donned her mom’s engagement saree for a function.

Now, we have got our hands on Niharika’s outfit for her sangeet ceremony in which she looks simply ravishing. The actress opts for an embellished Prussian blue cutout gown by Shantanu and Nikhil with a V-neck and ruffled shoulders. She also wears a stylish choker necklace and matching earrings. Her makeup game is on point as she opts for glossy pink lips and blue smokey eyes that perfectly sync with her stunning attire. There is no denying that she looks no less than a princess here!

Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, Niharika Konidela happens to be the niece of megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Almost all the members of the family including Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Kalyan, Varun Tej, and others have graced the pre-wedding festivities. They will be also attending the wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and bless the couple on their special day. Apart from that, Allu Arjun, who was earlier shooting for Sukumaran's Pushpa, also returned to grace his sister's marriage.

