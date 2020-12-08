Niharika Konidela looks stunning in multicoloured outfit as she compliments Chaitanya during mehendi ceremony

As Niharika Kondila is set to marry Chaitanya VJ tomorrow, here’s a look at the bride to be’s mehendi ceremony look.

Niharika Konidela has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, she is all set to walk down the aisle with her beau Chaitanya VJ tomorrow. The couple is tying the knot in a grand wedding in Udaipur and their pre-wedding festivities are going in full swing. After a grand, stars-studded sangeet party, the bride to be is enjoying her mehendi ceremony and it is a gala affair as well as the couple is making the most of her last few moments as bachelors.

Interestingly, we have got our hands on the bride to be Niharika’s look from her mehendi ceremony and she is certainly looking like a sight to behold. For the mehendi ceremony, Niharika opted for a pink coloured lehenga with multi-coloured embroidery which was paired with a net dupatta with matching border. She completed her look with beautiful jewellery and was all smiles for the ceremony. In fact, she was complimenting her fiancé Chaitanya perfectly who was seen wearing a white kurta pyjama paired with mustard colored vasket with multi-coloured embroidery.

Take a look at Niharika Konidela’s mehendi pics:

To note, Niharika and Chaitanya will be tying the knot on December 9. It is going to be a star-studded affair which will be attended by Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan etc. In fact, the bride to be also made headlines for her sangeet ceremony wherein she was seen wearing an embellished Prussian blue cutout gown by Shantanu and Nikhil with a V-neck and ruffled shoulders which she had paired with a stylish choker necklace and matching earrings.

