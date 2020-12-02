Niharika Konidela to marry Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in Udaipur on December 9, Wedding invite LEAKED

Meanwhile, ahead of their wedding, the bride-to-be hosted a small party for her friends with her fiance Chaitanya.

Niharika Konidela and her fiance Chaitanya are set to get married on December 9 in a lavish wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple got engaged on August 13 during the lockdown in Hyderabad. Ahead of their big day, Niharika and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's wedding invite has surfaced on social media. The wedding invite has been leaked online and it reveals all the details about their big day. The couple will tie the knot at the royal Udaivilas and reportedly, only close family members and friends will be seen in attendance.

The wedding will start at 7:15 PM followed by dinner at 8:30 PM. It is not clear if the couple will be hosting the wedding reception on the same day or in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, ahead of their wedding, the bride-to-be hosted a small party for her friends with her fiance Chaitanya. The duo is spending quality time together with their friends and Niharika's latest Instagram photo is a proof. To unversed, Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor K Nagababu and niece of actors Chiranjeevi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Many South Indian celebrity couples got married amidst pandemic. Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu, Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj, Nithiin-Shalini, are amongst many who tied the knot.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej's sister and actress Niharika Konidela made her relationship with Chaitanya JV official on Instagram with a romantic note that read: "A smile that’ll light up the whole room, and hugs that feel like home. You are my happy place chay. Here’s to the first of many! You deserve the best of everything! Happy birthday,love."

