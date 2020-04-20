Niharika Konidela opens up on doing glamorous roles, acting career after marriage, new projects & more

Suryakantham actress Niharika Konidela has reportedly revealed that she is open to doing glamorous roles. The Southern diva has also spilled the beans about her upcoming project.

Niharika Konidela has stolen the limelight again because of all the right reasons. Right now, the actress from the mega clan is looking forward to some interesting projects post the lockdown period. Reportedly, she is no longer waiting for female-centric projects and wants to do only those movies that will score big. In a recent live session on social media, the Suryakantham actress has spilled the beans about the same metaphorically stating that one has to go deeper into the waters to test them.

Niharika also goes on to say in the same session that she is not Samantha (Akkineni) and that she won’t be able to act after marriage. This is the reason why the promising actress wants to take up as many projects as possible as she has not much time left as revealed by her. If the media reports are to be believed, Niharika is allegedly open to take up as many movies and web series once the lockdown ends.

The Southern diva has stated that she is also okay with doing glamorous roles. Spilling the beans about her upcoming Tamil project, Niharika says that it is going to be a romantic movie and will be shot in Goa. She also mentions a lot of romance that will happen on the beaches of the exotic locale. More details about the aforesaid movie are still awaited. On the work front, Niharika was last seen in the Telugu movie Suryakantham directed by Pranith Bramandapally that was released last year.

