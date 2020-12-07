Niharika Konidela poses for a perfect family photo as she heads to Udaipur for her wedding with Chaitanya JV

Varun Tej took to Instagram and shared a picture with Niharika and other family members as they were heading for the destination wedding.

Actress-producer and daughter of Naga Babu, Niharika Konidela is getting married in two days with fiance Chaitanya JV in Udaipur. The couple will tie the knot on December 9 and the celebrations have already begun. The pre-wedding festivities took place at Niharika's Hyderabad home and were attended by Chiranjeevi, cousins Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Kalyan. Now after completing a few rituals at their Hyderabad home, the family is finally flying to Udaipur. Varun Tej took to Instagram and shared a picture with Niharika and other family members as they were heading for the destination wedding.

He wrote, "Off we go! #udaipur#wedding." The bride-to-be can be seen all smiling and happy like never before and the same reflects on her face. Meanwhile, Naga Babu shared a beautiful picture of him with Chiranjeevi and Niharika Konidela from the pre-wedding ceremony yesterday. He wrote, "As a family, we gave you roots. As s father, I gave you wings. The wings will take you high and the roots will keep you safe. The 2 best gifts your loving Daddu can offer. Love you to the moon and back," along with the wedding hashtag #nischay.

Naga Babu also shared a moment of Niharika taking a selfie with uncle Chiranjeevi. He posted a beautiful note that read, "His Love Transcends all the Borders of Time & Age His smile Transforms every Event into a Celebration @chiranjeevikonidela..The Day of the Bride @niharikakonidela."

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of K Nagababu, and niece of his brothers Chiranjeevi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. She is the sister of actor Varun Tej.

