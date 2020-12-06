Niharika Konidela wears her mom's engagement saree for pre wedding ritual with Chaitanya JV and looks stunning

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted already in Hyderabad.

As we all know it is a destination wedding for Naga Babu's daughter and actress Niharika Konidela, who is all set to get married to her fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The actress, producer will tie the knot with Chaitanya JV on December 9 in Udaipur. However, the pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted already in Hyderabad. A few wedding rituals are being completed here in Hyderabad and photos from Niharika and Chaitanya JV's pre-wedding ceremonies have surfaced on social media. It is also an emotional moment for the bride-to-be as she opted for her mother's engagement saree for one of the functions and she looks drop-dead gorgeous.

Sharing a picture of her mom along with hers in the same blue saree, Niharika captioned, "32 years old." In the other photos, the bride-to-be looks a bundle of joy and happiest like never before. Chiranjeevi's daughters Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Kalyan, brother Varun Tej and other family members graced the pre-wedding ceremonies held at Niharika's house. Niharika Konidela is the daughter of K Nagababu, and niece of his brothers Chiranjeevi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. Meanwhile, the whole family is busy with the preparations. Allu Arjun also returned from Pushpa shoot recently for his sister's wedding.

Take a look at her photos below:

Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. It is an arranged marriage and the couple exchanged rings in August this year. Chaitanya JV is currently working as a business strategist at an MNC.

