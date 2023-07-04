Niharika Konidela's estranged husband Chaitanya JV visits meditation center amid divorce news

Chiranjeevi's niece, Niharika Konidela, who got married in 2021, is reportedly officially divorced from her husband Chaitanya JV. They are yet to make an official announcement about this. Amid the rumors, Chaitanya shared his first post on Instagram after four months. He revealed that he spent his last ten days at a mediation center.

Chaitanya JV took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the meditation center, Global Vipassana Pagoda. He also penned a note that read, My heart is filled with gratitude for this place and everyone and everything that led me here. Over the last 10 days, the exhilarating yet exhausting process of instilling Vipassana into my life was by far the best experience of my existence. Rarely in one’s life will they go somewhere with no expectations and come out with the wisdom they never knew they were in need of. Gratitude and only gratitude,"

However, the post did not provide any clear indications about his relationship status amid the rumors of divorce.

This is first post of Chaitanya JV after four months amid divorce news with Niharika Konidela

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya's marriage

Since March, rumors have been buzzing in the tinsel town that Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela and her husband Chaitanya have got separated. The rumors began after both deleted photos from social media and also unfollowed each other on Instagram. In fact, Chaitanya was also not present at Varun Tej's engagement with Lavanya Tripathi. The entire mega family attended the event except for Chaitanya.

For the unversed, Niharika, cousin of Ram Charan, tied the knot with Chaitanya JV in 2021. It was a dreamy and lavish wedding in Udaipur attended by Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, and others. Varun Tej'a fiance was one of the very few celebrities to attend as she is a very close friend of Niharika as well.



Another divorce from mega family

Meanwhile, apart from Niharika, another couple from the Mega family that reportedly fell apart is Pawan Kalyan and his wife. According to reports, he and his third wife Anna Lezhnova have reportedly separated. The reasons are unknown but it is said that Anna has moved back to Russia with her kids.



