Niharika Konidela's hubby Chaitanya's absence from brother Varun Tej's engagement adds fuel to divorce rumors

Since the last few months, rumors have been doing rounds that all is not well between Niharika Konidela and her husband Chaitanya JV. Now, the actress' latest photos from her brother Varun Tej's engagement ceremony with Lavanya Tripathi have added fuel to the rumors as Chaitanya is not visible anywhere.

Niharika Konidela shared a few photos from her brother Varun Tej's engagement ceremony as she welcomed her Vadhina' Lavanya Tripathi. However, what caught the attention is the absence of her husband, Chaitanya at the engagement ceremony. Many users took to Twitter and commented, 'Bava didn't come, where is Chay, Where is your husband Nihaa and more'.

Check out Niharika's photos that shows Chaitanya's absence from Varun Tej's engagement here



About Niharika's wedding

Niharika Konidela, sparked divorce rumors last month when she unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram. She also deleted her wedding photos from her Instagram account. In fact, even her husband unfollowed and deleted photos with Niharika from his Instagram. Although these divorce rumors have been made to headlines for months, neither the couple nor the mega family reacted yet

Niharika, sister of Varun Tej and cousin of Ram Charan, tied the knot with Chaitanya JV in 2021. It was a dreamy and lavish wedding in Udaipur attended by Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and others. Varun Tej'a fiance was one of the very few celebrities to attend as she is a very close friend of Niharika as well.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement

Meanwhile, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who worked together on films like Mister and Antariksham, got engaged on Friday night. The couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony at their house, attended by the entire mega family including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi and his family and more. The couple will reportedly tie the knot before the end of the year. They reportedly fell in love while working on the sets and had been in a relationship since 2016 before making it official with engagement.

ALSO READ: Naga Babu gets emotional as son Varun Tej is engaged to Lavanya Tripathi; Says ‘It's a joyous moment'