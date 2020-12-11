Niharika Konidela's husband Chaitanya JV kisses her on the forehead as they begin marital journey; See Photo

Niharika has shared a couple of stunning moments with husband Chaitanya JV and her friends from Sangeet ceremony.

Actor and producer Niharika Konidela tied the knot in Chaitanya JV in a lavish wedding at Udaipur's Udaivilas Palace on December 9, 2020. The wedding was the talk of the town as the mega family gathered to celebrate the occasion. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and other family members were seen in their best stylish looks at the #NisChay wedding. The mega cousins managed to light the internet with their bonding and the photos are all over on social media. Post the wedding, Niharika has now shared a couple of stunning moments with husband Chaitanya JV and her friends from Sangeet ceremony.

One of the most beautiful pictures of the couple sees Chaitanya kissing his ladylove on the forehead amidst the beautiful location of the palace. The other picture sees the new bride dancing her heart out with her friends at the Sangeet ceremony. Niharika wrote, "My girls." Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's three-day wedding was the talk of the town for a lot of reasons. Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan also graced the event with son Akira, who grabbed the spotlight with his rare appearance.

Meanwhile, check out Niharika's latest photos with Chaitanya JV:

Meanwhile, Niharika's father and producer Naga Babu got emotional as his daughter was getting married. He had shared a picture while performing rituals at the wedding and wrote, "It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again...It feels like the first day of her school...just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay."

