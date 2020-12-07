Niharika Konidela's Pre Wedding Ceremony: Chiranjeevi takes selfie with bride to be; Naga Babu pens a note

Niharika's father Naga Babu took to social media and shared a few photos from his daughter's pre-wedding ceremonies.

Actress-producer Niharika Konidela is getting married to Chaitanya JV in Udaipur on December 9. The pre-wedding festivities took place recently at Niharika's Hyderabad home and were attended by megastar Chiranjeevi, cousins Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Kalyan. Niharika's father Naga Babu took to social media and shared a few photos from his daughter's pre-wedding ceremonies. Before heading to Udaipur, Naga Babu shared a beautiful picture of bride to be clicking selfie with her megastar uncle Chiranjeevi.

He posted a beautiful note alongside the picture that read, "His Love Transcends all the Borders of Time & Age His smile Transforms every Event into a Celebration @chiranjeevikonidela..The Day of the Bride @niharikakonidela," followed with the wedding hashtag #nischay.

He also penned an emotional note as he shared a picture with Chiranjeevi and others. He wrote, "As a family, we gave you roots. As s father, I gave you wings. The wings will take you high and the roots will keep you safe. The 2 best gifts your loving Daddu can offer. Love you to the moon and back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth) To people who don't know, Niharika Konidela is the daughter of K Nagababu, and niece of his brothers Chiranjeevi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. She is the sister of actor Varun Tej. Meanwhile, the family has headed to Udaipur already for the grand wedding.

For one of the functions, Niharika wore her mom's engagement saree and she looked drop-dead gorgeous in it.

