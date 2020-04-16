Nikhil Kumar and Revathi to get married on April 17 at their farmhouse amid lockdown

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy 's son Nikhil will get married to Revathi in an intimate ceremony tomorrow, April 17 at their farmhouse in Ramangara.

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy 's son Nikhil who got engaged to Revathi in February this year, is set to enter wedlock on April 17. Nikhil will get married to Revathi in an intimate ceremony tomorrow, April 17 at their farmhouse in Ramangara. Earlier, the lavish wedding was planned on the same 92-acre plot. However, due to the current situation, the wedding will be attended only by a few family members. The preparations for tomorrow are in full swing and pre-wedding rituals will be carried out today at their home.

Nikhil and his fiance Revathi's families had scheduled a meeting recently and decided to go ahead with the actual wedding dates. Both the families decided to go ahead with the simple wedding in the presence of their family members after taking the advice of their astrologers and priests. Despite the lockdown, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has made all the arrangements for his son's weddings and is keeping it all a private affair. Reportedly, the wedding reception party might be hosted later once the lockdown ends.

Ahead of their engagement, Nikhil Kumaraswamy interacted with the media and said, "This is a new chapter in my life. My father was telling now that this is kind of a turning point. We are getting engaged with the blessings of elders in the families and well-wishers."

