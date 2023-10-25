Nikhil Kumar opens up about tiger claw pendant he wore during his wedding in 2020; issues clarification

Nikhil Kumar, the Kannada actor who debuted in the year 2016 with his Kannada-Telugu bilingual movie Jaguar was recently caught in speculations for wearing a tiger claw pendant during his wedding back in 2020.

Now, the actor-politician himself has penned a note regarding a clarification on the matter and urged everyone to understand the truth about the whole situation. Through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, in Kannada, the actor said, “It has been reported in some media that I, Nikhil Kumaraswamy wore a tiger claw pendant during his marriage. This is far from the truth. I am certainly aware of the seriousness of the Wildlife Protection Act.”

He further added, “The tiger claw pendant I was wearing was fake, not real. It was a gift given to me during my marriage. I still have it. Concerned authorities can verify this. Please, I request no one to spread news which is far from the truth.”

Nikhil Kumar issues clarification on wearing tiger claw pendant at wedding

The recent uproar caused controversy because a Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 contestant Varthur Santosh was arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss itself for wearing what seems to be a tiger claw pendant.

Due to this whole fiasco escalating quickly, many artists in the Kannada film industry were targeted and old photos like these resurfaced. The clarification given by Nikhil Kumar was in regard to helping calm the whole situation and remove any sort of tarnish on his name.

In the wake of the incident with Varthur Santosh, many names of actors like Darshan, Jaggesh, and Nikhil is being tossed around, with multiple organizations filing formal complaints against these artists.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s professional work

Nikhil Kumar or Nikhil Kumaraswamy is one of the leading actors in the Kannada film industry. Being the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy and former Prime Minister of India H. D. Deve Gowda, the actor-politician holds a large support from the people, despite losing in the previous 2019 General election and 2023 Legislative election.

Moreover, Nikhil Kumar has been part of films as well, previously appearing in the action-romantic film Rider in 2021. The actor was expected to play the leading role in the film Yaduveer directed by debutant Manju Atharva which was supposed to be a commercial movie with an emotional mother-son element. However, no official updates have been received over it, with rumors of being shelved.

ALSO READ: Kaatera: Kannada star Darshan shares new Dussehra special poster; see PIC