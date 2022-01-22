Nikhil Kumar’s next with Manju Atharva tilted Yaduveera; Actor seen in a rugged look in the film's poster

The makers of Nikhil Kumar’s next have released the title poster for the film. The action drama flick has been titled Yaduveera. The poster shows the actor in a rugged look as he strikes a pose.

Sharing the poster, the actor penned a post on his social media handle. He wrote, “First look and the title of my next project, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the wishes on my born-day.” The star had previously informed the fans that the title poster for his next is going to be released today.

Check out the post below:

Directed and scripted by Manju Atharva, the shooting of the film is currently in progress. The film is touted as an action-packed family entertainer and is jointly produced by Nisha Venkat Konanki and Supreeth. Ajaneesh Lokanath has scored the music for the project.

Nikhil Kumar has collaborated with KVN Productions and Manju Atharva for this film. Manju Atharva has worked as an associate director for films like Yash’s Masterpiece and Shivarajkumar’s Mufti and has now turned independent filmmaker with this project.