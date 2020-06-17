Nikhil Siddartha requests to boycott Chinese goods, Pranitha Subhash pays condolences to martyred Indian army
An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a conflict in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Later, reports stated more 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops. Telangana soldier Colonel Santosh Babu who joined the Indian Army in 2004 was also killed in the India-China clash. A few South Indian celebs including Vishnu Manchu, Nikhil Siddhartha, Pranitha took to Twitter and offered condolences to the Indian Army.
Nikhil Siddartha took to Twitter and offered condolences to the 3 Indians who lost their lives yesterday in a conflict at India-China border. The actor also requested everyone to boycott Chinese apps including Tik Tok. He wrote, "3 Indians including our BraveHeart Colonel B Santosh Babu from Suryapet district Telangana was Martyed in conflict at #IndiaChinaBorder...Blood Is Boiling with Anger at this arrogant act from China. They will be slippered in the face. BOYCOTT CHINESE GOODS starting with tiktok."
He also shared a heartbreaking video of the martyr’s mother and wrote, “Amma We r all with you. Please stay strong... Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. Mother of #ColonelBSantoshBabu #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaBorder #BoycottChina."
Actress Pranitha Subhash also offered her condolences. She wrote, "My deepest condolences to the families of the Martyred Officer and Jawans. If you try 1962, we'll remind you with a 1967. It's about time that the Chinese transgression sees an end. #GalwanValley #IndianArmy #Ladakh #chinaindiaborder."(sic)
Amma We r all with you
Please stay strong... Your sacrifice will never be forgotten
Mother of #ColonelBSantoshBabu #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaBorder #BoycottChina https://t.co/moARnT9tiu
— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 16, 2020
3 Indians including our BraveHeart Colonel B Santosh Babu from Suryapet district Telangana was Martyed in conflict at #IndiaChinaBorder
Blood Is Boiling with Anger at this arrogant act from China. They will be slippered in the face.
BOYCOTT CHINESE GOODS starting with tiktok pic.twitter.com/4VR5Spt9R5
— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 16, 2020
A huge loss to see our 20 soldiers martyred in #GalwanValley. A pandemic, cyclones, locusts attack, an economic slowdown cross-border terrorism by Pakistan, cartographic aggression by Nepal and now #IndiaChinaFaceOff. Bharata must be united now at such testing times.
Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/8RXWiLRY4R
— Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) June 16, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu, an Indian army officer hailing from Suryapet, Telangana who laid down his life for the nation. I salute you, your family & all our bravehearts of Galwan. Jai Jawan! #IndianArmy #SantoshBabu #Galwanvalley pic.twitter.com/fLztX6Lmhz
— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 17, 2020