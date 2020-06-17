  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nikhil Siddartha requests to boycott Chinese goods, Pranitha Subhash pays condolences to martyred Indian army

A few South Indian celebs including Vishnu Manchu, Nikhil Siddhartha, Pranitha took to Twitter and offered condolences to the Indian Army soldiers who passed away.
14842 reads Mumbai
Nikhil Siddartha requests to boycott Chinese goods, Pranitha Subhash pays condolences to martyred Indian armyNikhil Siddartha requests to boycott Chinese goods, Pranitha Subhash pays condolences to martyred Indian army
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a conflict in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Later, reports stated more 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops. Telangana soldier Colonel Santosh Babu who joined the Indian Army in 2004 was also killed in the India-China clash. A few South Indian celebs including Vishnu Manchu, Nikhil Siddhartha, Pranitha took to Twitter and offered condolences to the Indian Army. 

Nikhil Siddartha took to Twitter and offered condolences to the 3 Indians who lost their lives yesterday in a conflict at India-China border. The actor also requested everyone to boycott Chinese apps including Tik Tok. He wrote, "3 Indians including our BraveHeart Colonel B Santosh Babu from Suryapet district Telangana was Martyed in conflict at #IndiaChinaBorder...Blood Is Boiling with Anger at this arrogant act from China. They will be slippered in the face. BOYCOTT CHINESE GOODS starting with tiktok." 

He also shared a heartbreaking video of the martyr’s mother and wrote, “Amma We r all with you. Please stay strong... Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. Mother of #ColonelBSantoshBabu #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaBorder #BoycottChina."

Actress Pranitha Subhash also offered her condolences. She wrote, "My deepest condolences to the families of the Martyred Officer and Jawans. If you try 1962, we'll remind you with a 1967. It's about time that the Chinese transgression sees an end. #GalwanValley #IndianArmy #Ladakh #chinaindiaborder."(sic)

Check out Tweets below: 

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement