Nikhil Siddharth gets candid about his romantic relationship; Read On

Actor Nikhil Siddharth opened up during an interview that he has a girlfriend who is a doctor. The actor got candid as he spoke more about his love lady.

We can predict that this year is ending with a positive note for Nikhil Siddharth, as the actor found the love of his life in 2019. Nikhil had earlier opened up in an interview about his relationship. Talking to Lakshmi in her chat show, he revealed that he was not single anymore. Nikhil Siddharth opened up that he was in love with a doctor and that they both know to respect each other’s space.

Talking about his girlfriend, Nikhil said that they both were madly in love with each other. He also said that his girlfriend would never interrupt when he was busy with shoots. He described her ‘non-invasive and someone who respects his privacy’. It is well-known that Nikhil’s engagement with a Hyderabad-based girl was called off due to unknown reasons. The news instantly became viral and it was the talk of Tollywood town. However, Nikhil rejected the news and called it a rumour. According to reports, Nikhil’s wedding with his doctor girlfriend will take place in the month of April, 2020.

On the work front, Nikhil is enjoying the success of his recently released investigative thriller Arjun Suravaram, in which he shared screen space with Lavanya Tripathi. The film has been declared a box office hit and it was recently confirmed that his next film the second instalment of Karthikeya. The film will be helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. The original film too had Nikhil in the lead role.

