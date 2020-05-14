  1. Home
Nikhil Siddharth ties the knot with Pallavi Varma in a private affair amid lockdown; Check out the FIRST pics

Nikhil Siddharth Wedding Photos: Nikhil Siddharth tied the knot with his fiance Pallavi Varma today morning, May 14, in a private affair with only family members in attendance.
99116 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 11:05 am
Karthikeya actor Nikhil Siddharth tied the knot with his fiance Dr Pallavi Varma today in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple got married today morning, May 14, in a private affair with only family members in attendance. One can see in the photos, Nikhil Siddharth wearing a sherwani while Pallavi looks gorgeous in a red South Indian traditional saree on their special day. As the couple got married amid lockdown, the family made sure to take precautions and wore masks due to COVID-19 outbreak. 

During a recent interview, Nikhil shared that he is looking forward to a perfect wedding but due to the current situation, the families decided to get them married amid lockdown in the presence of close family members. The couple was supposed to enter wedlock on April 16. Nikhil got engaged to Pallavi in a private ceremony on February 1, 2020. Days later, Nikhil took to Instagram and shared a few photos as he proposed his ladylove. He wrote, "SHE SAID YESS... Next Adventure In Life (sic)."

Nikhil and Pallavi met each other through a mutual friend. They became close friends and after dating for a couple of years, they decided to get married. Nikhil's wife hails from Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Check out Nikhil Siddharth's wedding photos here: 

On a chat show with Lakshmi Manchu last year, Nikhil opened up about his relationship with Pallavi. He said, "I have someone special in my life now. She is a doctor. She is very understanding; she never disturbs me when I'm shooting or out with my friends. She will not check my phone. She says 'chill whenever you want' and understands that everyone needs their own space, which is what I like the most."

Congratulations to Nikhil and Pallavi for their new beginning! 

Credits :Twitter

