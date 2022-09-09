Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran's Kartikeya 2 to release in Malayalam on THIS date

Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran-led Kartikeya 2 was released on the 13th of August this year and garnered tremendous reviews. Now, the makers of this Telugu drama have decided to arrange a massive release the Malayalam version of the flick on the 23rd of September this year. Sharing the exciting news, Anupama Parameswaran tweeted, "Hello Malayalam Movie Lovers… our film #Karthikeya2 Will be Having a Massive Release Across KERALA in MALAYALAM this September 23rd in Cinemas. Thank u @E4Emoviesfor taking #Karthikeya2 to the Malayalam Audience #Karthikeya2Malayalam @actor_nikhil."

Produced by the production banner Media Factory in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts, Kaala Bhairava has rendered the music for Kartikeya 2. The movie talks about the secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. It further includes some incidents dating back 5000 years. The flick also stars Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. Karthik Ghattamneni has taken care of the cinematography of the film.