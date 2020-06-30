Nikhil Siddhartha and Sundeep Kishan’s sarcastic conversation on TikTok ban in India is worth a read

Actor Sundeep Kishan, who first missed the sarcasm in Nikhil Siddhartha's Tweet, replied saying that the ban is a necessary and bold move.

After the Indian government imposed a ban on the video sharing application TikTok, several celebrities and fans have been expressing their take on the issue. Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha took to his Twitter space and stated in a sarcastic note that the ban shouldn’t have been imposed. Actor Sundeep Kishan, who first missed the sarcasm, replied to his tweet saying that the ban is a necessary and bold move. Later Nikhil stated that he was being sarcastic and he too supports the ban.

Taking to Twitter, Nikhil wrote, “TIKTOK shouldn’t be banned... as long as they respect our country… our life and DEMOCRACY”. Replying to the tweet Sundeep wrote, “My instant reaction was the same mama but Banning these apps is a necessary Bold Move... what the Chinese Government is up to is atrocious, We are at loss of Employment as well but has to be viewed as collateral damage in the view of National Interest.”

Check out Nikhil Siddhartha's Tweet here:

Exactly my point mama... u shud read my tweet again and also the sarcasm in it lets push this hashtag#BanChineseProducts — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 30, 2020

Sundeep Kishan added that the application is receiving more profit from India, and our ban on the app is a loss for China. He wrote, "Tik Tok was evaluated as a $75 Billion company in Jan 2020 & is one of the Top tax payers in China...we are pretty much funding a Nation which is attacking us… It's actually a cool app which should have had better security & privacy features… Unfortunate for them to lose". Replying to Sundeep's Tweet, Nikhil wrote, "Exactly my point mama... u shud read my tweet again and also the sarcasm in it. Let's push this hashtag". Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikhil Siddhartha was last seen in the Tollywood film Arjun Suravaram.

