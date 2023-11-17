Nikhil Siddhartha and wife Dr Pallavi Varma to embrace parenthood; announce pregnancy
Karthikeya 2 fame actor Nikhil Siddhartha and wife Dr Pallavi Varma have recently announced that they are pregnant and will soon become parents.
Nikhil Siddhartha, the Telugu actor who has been prominent in the industry for years now has finally brought in a piece of good news from his personal life as well. The Happy Days actor is going to be a father pretty soon.
The couple announced their pregnancy recently and is expecting their firstborn after being married for more than three years. This is truly a momentous occasion in the actor’s life and will be a happy moment for the days yet to come.
