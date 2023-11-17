Nikhil Siddhartha and wife Dr Pallavi Varma to embrace parenthood; announce pregnancy

Nikhil Siddhartha, the Telugu actor who has been prominent in the industry for years now has finally brought in a piece of good news from his personal life as well. The Happy Days actor is going to be a father pretty soon.

The couple announced their pregnancy recently and is expecting their firstborn after being married for more than three years. This is truly a momentous occasion in the actor’s life and will be a happy moment for the days yet to come.

